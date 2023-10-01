1 person hurt after car crashes through post office in South Carolina

A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.
A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.(Source: Jayne Workman)
By Kristin Nelson and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – One person was sent to the hospital after a car crashed through a post office in South Carolina, WMBF reports.

Myrtle Beach Fire and Police departments confirmed they responded to a post office at 67th Avenue North on Friday.

Cpl. Chris Starling confirmed that a person who was inside the post office was taken to the hospital, but they are expected to recover.

A photo shows an entire car inside of the post office, along with damage to the building.

It’s not clear what caused the driver to go through the building.

Copyright 2023WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing 14-year-old
14-year-old boy missing from Village of Howard
The Brown County Sheriff's Office want the community to be on the look out for the missing...
Silver alert cancelled for 88-year-old missing woman
The hunters quickly determined it was a doe, which the Missouri Department of Conservation...
Bow hunter harvests rare 18-point doe, officials confirm
Wisconsin veterans face historic flooding to visit 9/11 memorial in New York
Wisconsin veterans face historic flooding to visit 9/11 memorial in New York
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time

Latest News

The Brown County Sheriff's Office want the community to be on the look out for the missing...
Silver alert cancelled for 88-year-old missing woman
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they meet in...
Biden says there’s ‘not much time’ to keep aid flowing to Ukraine and Congress must ‘stop the games’
President Biden: "We have avoided a shutdown." (Credit: CNN Newsource)
Biden: 'We have avoided a shutdown.'
Northeast Ohio cancer survivor gets hug from Jonas Brother during Cleveland performance
Northeast Ohio cancer survivor gets hug from Jonas Brother during Cleveland performance