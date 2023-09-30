WATCH: Operation Football - Week 7

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Notre Dame took control of the FRCC-South with a dominating win over Menasha in our Game of the Week. Meanwhile in the FVA, Kimberly and Kaukauna posted shutouts ahead of their big match-up next week. Dave Schroeder breaks down all of the highlights week seven of Operation Football.

Part One of OPFB will play above and Part Two plays below.

Check out prep football scores from around the state here:

Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 54, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 8

Algoma 54, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 36

Alma-Pepin 43, Melrose-Mindoro 6

Almond-Bancroft 59, Wild Rose 24

Amherst 57, Weyauwega-Fremont 36

Aquinas 56, Arcadia 0

Auburndale 34, Abbotsford 31

Badger 27, Elkhorn Area 17

Baldwin-Woodville 35, Prescott 7

Bangor 48, Ithaca 0

Baraboo 24, Reedsburg Area 0

Bay Port 56, Ashwaubenon 0

Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 36, Pecatonica 32

Berlin 48, Waupun 6

Bonduel 14, Mishicot 0

Boyceville 50, Clear Lake 7

Brillion 21, Chilton 14

Brodhead 42, Adams-Friendship 21

Brookfield Central 21, Brookfield East 19

Bruce 53, Cornell 6

Cadott 16, Spring Valley 8

Cambria-Friesland 24, Pardeeville 20

Cameron 23, Spooner 14

Campbellsport 31, Laconia 6

Cashton 46, New Lisbon 6

Catholic Central 14, Kenosha Christian Life 0

Catholic Memorial 49, Pius XI Catholic 6

Cedar Grove-Belgium 14, Oostburg 10

Cedarburg 42, West Bend East 7

Clayton 36, Flambeau 8

Colby 35, Marathon 0

Coleman 42, Tomahawk 14

Darlington 23, Cuba City 7

De Pere 35, Green Bay Preble 7

De Soto 50, Kickapoo 14

Durand-Arkansaw 22, Fall Creek 14, OT

Edgar 36, Pittsville 0

Elcho/White Lake 46, Bessemer, Mich. 20

Eleva-Strum 16, Augusta 8

Ellsworth 46, Osceola 0

Evansville 42, Whitewater 0

Fennimore def. Parkview, forfeit

Florence 36, Three Lakes 32

Fond du Lac 42, Oshkosh North 21

Franklin 42, Racine Horlick 0

Gilman 53, Alma Center Lincoln 0

Grafton 50, Cudahy 0

Grantsburg 35, Webster 0

Green Bay West 41, Green Bay East 28

Greendale 42, Greenfield 28

Hamilton 41, Germantown 14

Hartford 53, West Bend West 21

Highland 31, Iowa-Grant 8

Hilbert 22, Ozaukee 15

Homestead 40, Whitefish Bay 14

Horicon 57, Markesan 8

Hortonville 14, D.C. Everest 12

Hudson 44, Eau Claire North 14

Hurley 28, Unity 20

Iola-Scandinavia 42, Rosholt 0

Johnson Creek 42, Fall River/Rio 14

Kaukauna 7, Appleton North 0

Kenosha Indian Trail 38, Kenosha Bradford 14

Kenosha St Joseph 69, Living Word Lutheran 7

Kenosha Tremper 35, Racine Park 33

Kettle Moraine 38, Waukesha North 3

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 42, Sheboygan Falls 14

Kewaunee 56, Sturgeon Bay 8

Kiel 42, Kohler 19

Kimberly 21, Neenah 0

La Crosse Central 22, Holmen 14

Ladysmith def. Rib Lake/Prentice, forfeit

Lake Country Lutheran 23, Racine St. Catherine’s 20

Lancaster 35, River Valley 6

Laona-Wabeno 68, Niagara 34

Lena 38, Gibraltar 18

Lodi 28, Columbus 0

Lourdes Academy 42, Deerfield 14

Loyal 42, Assumption 6

Luther 61, Necedah 8

Madison Memorial 47, Madison West 6

Manitowoc Lutheran 16, Random Lake 6

Marquette University 70, West Allis Central 0

Mayville 60, North Fond du Lac 6

McFarland 28, Crivitz 21

McFarland def. East Troy, forfeit

Medford Area 40, Rhinelander 8

Menomonee Falls 42, West Allis Hale 20

Middleton 35, Janesville Parker 21

Milw. Washington 36, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 14

Milwaukee Reagan 44, Milwaukee Hamilton 32

Mineral Point 35, Belleville 0

Mondovi 31, Elk Mound 13

Monona Grove 42, Sauk Prairie 21

Monroe 47, Edgerton 6

Mosinee 35, Antigo 0

Mount Horeb 60, Watertown 41

Mukwonago 28, Oconomowoc 21

Muskego 41, Arrowhead 26

Neillsville 27, Osseo-Fairchild 6

New Berlin Eisenhower def. Milwaukee Lutheran, forfeit

New Berlin West 21, Pewaukee 7

New Holstein 18, Roncalli 13

New Richmond 35, Menomonie 7

Nicolet 22, Slinger 10

North Crawford 24, Belmont 12

Northwestern 54, Cumberland 0

Notre Dame 42, Menasha 14

Onalaska 27, Sparta 0

Oshkosh West 40, Appleton East 23

Phillips 42, Northwood 12

Platteville 42, Richland Center 0

Port Washington 35, Plymouth 7

Poynette 7, Westfield 6

Prairie du Chien 56, Dodgeville 0

Pulaski 49, Sheboygan North 26

Racine Lutheran 82, Dominican 22

Randolph 20, St. Mary 6

Reedsville 26, Howards Grove 7

Regis 38, Stanley-Boyd 24

Rice Lake 52, Somerset 18

River Falls 28, Chippewa Falls 27

River Ridge 36, Southwestern 24

Riverdale 34, Boscobel 6

Saint Croix Central 49, Amery 11

Sheboygan South 28, Manitowoc 21

Shell Lake 64, Luck 54

Siren 47, Frederic 0

Southern Door 46, Oconto 6

St Mary’s Springs 31, Lomira 13

St. Croix Falls 34, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Stevens Point 42, Wausau East 7

Stoughton 14, Portage 10

Stratford 34, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 21

Sun Prairie East 23, Milton 14

Sun Prairie West 14, Beaver Dam 7

Thorp 52, Athens 0

Tomah 35, La Crosse Logan 29

Two Rivers 70, Valders 8

Union Grove 34, Wilmot 26

Verona 41, Madison La Follette 0

Waterford 10, Westosha Central 6

Waterloo 40, Dodgeland 14

Watertown Luther Prep 45, St Thomas More 8

Waukesha West 42, Waukesha South 7

Waunakee 48, Oregon 0

Wauwatosa West 22, Wauwatosa East 8

Wauzeka-Steuben 18, Hillsboro 14

West De Pere 49, Green Bay Southwest 0

Westby 53, Black River Falls 12

Wisconsin Dells 42, Wautoma 7

Wisconsin Lutheran 44, Shorewood 0

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.