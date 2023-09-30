WARM FINISH TO THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER

We’ll see a mix of clouds and stars tonight as a batch of showers tracks through western and north-central Wisconsin. Patchy fog could develop, and it may be locally dense... especially across the Northwoods. Lows will dip into the mid/upper 50s. Once any fog lifts we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Northern areas may see an isolated shower or storm, but we should be dry from the Fox Valley towards the Lakeshore.

This weekend is going to be the warm and somewhat humid. Highs are going to be in the lower and middle 80s from Saturday and into the first half of next week. That’s 15-20° warmer than normal for this point in autumn! This balmy weather will last through the middle of next week. Then a cold front will deliver more seasonable fall-like weather with chances of rain. Showers could arrive by late Wednesday and highs should stay in the 60s to end next week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SSE 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-3′

SUNDAY: S 10 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Mostly moonlit. Patchy fog late, mainly NORTH. LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Thunder possible NORTH. Warm and more humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Warm sunshine. Humid and breezy. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: Warm sunshine. Humid and breezy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Chance of late showers. HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: A chance of showers. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 67 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. HIGH: 62

