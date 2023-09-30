SUMMER RETURNS TODAY BUT COMES WITH CHANCES OF STRONG STORMS

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Bo Fogal
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
It’s the last day of September and not surprisingly, northeast Wisconsin was well below average for precipitation amounts. We were so dry that it was near record breaking as Green Bay for example only received 0.51″ of rain for the month and the record is 0.28″ recorded back in 1976!

As we wrap up September, Saturday will be the first of several days where summer will return to northeast Wisconsin. Highs will be in the lower 80s for Saturday then reach the mid 80s on Sunday through Tuesday. Humidity will also be high as dewpoints will be in the lower to mid 60s for Saturday and Sunday which could linger into Monday.

There’s also a chance of isolated thunderstorms Saturday morning into the afternoon as a cold front impacts northern Wisconsin. Some of these storms could move through the Northwoods late morning into the early afternoon. Some of the storms could become strong to severe with hail and damaging winds possible. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a MARGINAL risk for severe weather for Marinette, Oconto, Menominee, Forest and Florence County.

By Sunday, mostly sunny skies will return with summer temperatures in the mid 80s and high humidity. That weather will continue through Tuesday until the next weathermaker arrives.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: S 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

SUNDAY: S 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, isolated strong storms possible NORTH. HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild, isolated showers possible. LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and still warm, humid again. HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH: 85 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Cooling down. HIGH: 65 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, chance of showers. HIGH: 59

