SUMMER-LIKE WARMTH ON THE WAY

A few additional showers and storms could redevelop tonight and Sunday morning, especially north of Green Bay. Odds of rain are very low to the south. Lows tonight will be upper 50s to lower 60s, well above the average of 45°.

While Sunday morning may start off cloudy and a little wet (especially north of Green Bay) we’re all set for a pretty big warm up heading into the afternoon. Highs away from the lakeshore should zoom well into the low to mid 80s. The old record high for Green Bay and Appleton is 85°.

Warm Start to October (WBAY)

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies stick around for Monday & Tuesday. Highs will stay in the mid 80s away from the lakeshore and several more new record highs may be achieved during this time. The average high right now is in the mid 60s.

Mild air continues Wednesday... but clouds will be on the increase as a cold front moves in from the west. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms as the front moves through. The risk of severe weather is LOW but we’ll continue to monitor trends.

Cool, breezy, and showery weather returns to the region for the end of the work week. It’s definitely going to look and feel much more like fall. Highs by Friday and Saturday should only be in the 50s with lows tumbling back into the 40s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SUNDAY: S 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. Chance of rain & thunder NORTH. LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Early rain NORTH then partly cloudy. Very warm. HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Mostly sunny & warm. HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny & warm. HIGH: 85 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of showers & thunderstorms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Cooler with a few showers. HIGH: 69 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy & breezy. Scattered showers. HIGH: 58 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy. Cool with a few showers possible. HIGH: 57

