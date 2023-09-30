14-year-old boy missing from Village of Howard

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s office is trying to find Miguel Jose Medina. He is 14-years-old and is currently missing from the Village of Howard.

They say he left his residence voluntarily and say that Medina is 5′ 05′' plus approximately 145 pounds. The teen also has black hair and brown eyes and is Hispanic Brown County deputies say that there’s no clothing description available at this time.

If you have any information, please contact Sergent Matthew Wilson or the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

