A WARM & NOT-SO-FALL-LIKE WEEKEND AHEAD...

For some, it’s a foggy Friday morning. You may want to allow for extra travel time with patchy visibility dropping down to one-quarter of a mile. The fog and clouds will lift, allowing sunshine to return by the midday. As skies brighten up, a light south breeze will stir... That’s going to cause our temperatures to warm into the low to middle 70s. Temperatures will be in the lower half of the 60s this evening during high school football games.

Skies will be sunny to partly sunny this weekend. A nearby front may kick off spotty thunderstorms in the Northwoods tomorrow morning. Areas farther south will stay dry. Your severe weather outlook is LOW.

Weather-wise, the biggest deal about our weekend, is going to be the warm and humid weather. As we head into the first day of October, our high temperatures will be in the low to middle 80s. That’s nearly 20 degrees warmer than normal for this point in autumn!

This balmy weather will last through the middle of next week. Then a cold front will deliver more seasonable fall-like weather with chances of rain. FIRST ALERT: We may have a cool spell of weather through the middle of October, where highs are only in the 50s!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

SATURDAY: S 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Early fog and clouds, then sunshine. A little warmer. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: Mostly moonlit. Patchy fog late, mainly NORTH. LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Thunder possible NORTH. Warm and more humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Warm sunshine. Humid and breezy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Warm sunshine. Humid and breezy. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Chance of showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: A chance of showers. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 67

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.