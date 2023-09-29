Teen who died in tragic accident honored at Florence homecoming

FLORENCE, Wis. (WBAY) - A family legacy was honored Friday night in during homecoming in Florence, focusing on a teen killed in a tragic accident that happened three months ago.

16-year-old Michael Schuls was trying to unjam a wood stacking machine at Florence Hardwoods when the conveyor belt he was standing on moved and he was pinned.

“He was a great kid couldn’t ask for a better kid,” said Jim Schuls, Michael’s father. “I know he’s up there missing us just as much as we’re missing him.”

“What happened should’ve never happened,” Jim said. “There’s always a missing piece.”

Jim says football has been a source of healing for his family and Michael will be heavy on their hearts as they celebrate homecoming in Florence, they all played football at the school, Michael’s brother logan holds high school records, so did his brother Kaden.

“I’m always the loudest fan on the sidelines,” he said.

Michael may not be here in person, but he is here in spirit. His brother will be wearing Michael’s number, 31.

“Michael never leaves my mind it’s a big honor that brother is wearing is number this year to see that number on the field is big for me,” he said.

Coach Kent Walstrom says Michael’s spirit is alive among the currently undefeated team.

“Were trying to play hard were trying to play good football we’re trying to play hard trying to help logan thru this awful thing that’s happened to him,” said Walstrom.

“I can envision what Michael would have like this week a big game 2 undefeated teams coming in the spirit he would have around this week would be through the roof,” said Principal Brandon Drew.

Now as they celebrate homecoming this sign, “Mikey Strong,” will be hard to miss; a tribute to Michael - gone but never forgotten:

“Hold your kids tight don’t leave an argument mad because you just don’t know tomorrows not granted,” said Jim.

As we first alerted you Florence Hardwoods was ordered to pay $200,000 in fines take steps to comply with child labor laws after Michael’s death.

As for Michael’s dad, he’s back at work at Florence Hardwoods.

