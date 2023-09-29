Sanger Powers inmate held on $100,000 bond for escape

ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - A minimum-security prison inmate was ordered held on $100,000 cash bond Thursday after escaping earlier this month in a stolen pickup truck.

Dustin Bone, 38, was two months from mandatory release from Sanger Powers Correctional. Now he’s being held on felony charges of escape and taking and driving a vehicle without consent (2nd offense) as a repeat offender. Together, the charges could put him in prison for 18½ years if convicted.

The criminal complaint against Bone says he was on Huber work release at a business in Ashwaubenon when he was reported missing a short time into his shift.

Surveillance video showed him rummaging through a shelf of lunch bags in the break room, going into the restroom and coming out wearing a gray sweatshirt, then leaving through the front doors and driving off in a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The owner of the truck said she put her keys in her lunch bag which was stored in the break room.

Officers used traffic cameras to track the pickup truck by its license plate, first on I-90/94 in Chicago and a day later in Alexandria, a distance of about 925 miles, according to Google Maps. Bone was in the stolen pickup truck when police in Virginia arrested him.

Online court records show Bone has convictions for armed robbery, hit and run, fleeing an officer, and other crimes in Manitowoc and Brown counties.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.