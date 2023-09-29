Rocks fall off truck, disrupting Green Bay traffic

Green Bay Police Department
Green Bay Police Department
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say rocks the size of softballs fell from a moving dump truck on Green Bay’s west side Friday.

Two vehicles were damaged by the debris but no one was hurt.

Roads reopened at about 1 p.m. after city and county road crews removed the rocks, and police believe all of the debris has been cleared.

Police located the driver of the dump truck, who’s cooperating with the investigation.

For about half an hour Friday afternoon, police urged drivers to avoid the southbound lanes of Interstate 41 from Shawano Ave. to W. Mason St. and avoid W. Mason between I-41 and Packerland Dr.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oshkosh man upset over denial of service at Associated Bank
Oshkosh man upset over denial of service at Associated Bank
St. Norbert College entrance (WBAY file photo)
‘Our industry has been disrupted’: St. Norbert College announces layoffs
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
generic crash graphic
Collision in Outagamie County leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt
Lambeau Field spotlights at night (file image)
Things to know for the Packers-Lions Thursday night game

Latest News

Speed limit sign with radar
Moms concerned about speeders in Green Bay neighborhood as kids head back to school
Racine Street lift bridge in Menasha closed for computer work
Racine Street bridge in Menasha closed for computer system work
Walking to school
Website shows you safest route to get to school
WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
I-43 Leo Frigo bridge opens ahead of schedule in Green Bay