Regulators warn parents to stop using 5-in-1 rocker bassinet

The 5-in-1 rocker bassinets sold online poses suffocation, strangulation and fall hazards, the CPSC says
By Aisha Morales
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBAY) - Federal safety regulators are warning parents to stop using a certain bassinet because it could be deadly for a baby.

The warning from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission applies to the 5-in-1 rocker bassinet.

The CPSC says they pose suffocation, strangulation, and fall hazards to infants. The agency also says the bassinets fail to meet the safety requirements of infant sleep products.

They were sold online by Walmart and other websites. The product has a green and gray color scheme.

If you have one, you’re urged to stop using them immediately and throw them out.

The CPSC says the importer, Rev Grace Import, is not cooperating with it on requests for a recall and is not offering a remedy to consumers.

Safety officials remind parents the best place for a baby to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib or bassinet. Use only a fitted sheet -- never add blankets or padded crib bumpers -- and make sure your baby is sleeping on their back.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

