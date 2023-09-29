Packers fans still confident after Lions domination

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a stunning loss for Packers fans Thursday who had just seen their team come back from a 17-0 deficit to win days earlier.

The Detroit Lions were in the driver’s seat the entire game Thursday, winning 34-20, but Packers fans leaving Lambeau Field told us that’s not getting them down since it’s still early in the season and there’s time to make changes.

“You’ve got to commit to the run game. You cannot come out and expect to pass the ball every play and be successful against any team in the NFL,” Tino Bovenzi from Cleveland, Ohio, said.

“The Packers are going to continue to do good just like they’ve done for the last 20 years. They are going to continue to do a good job,” Steven Dalegreen from Franklin, Wis., said.

“I think we’ll be alright. I think the defense will keep it together. The offense just needs to, you know, get a little more cohesiveness and we’ll be good,” Matt Jakubek from Brookfield, Wis., said.

Fans said they believe in Jordan Love as the quarterback and his ability to grow.

“Jordan Love is an exceptional person. He’s going to grow and he’s going to be a great player. He’s going to take us where we need to be. He’s a good person. I have faith in this man,” Dalegreen said.

“Wish the result would’ve been better but, you know, I think the Packers will still make it to the playoffs. You know it’s where I am at. Jordan Love baby!” Jakubek said, thumping his chest.

Green Bay police say they responded to 34 calls at Lambeau Field during the game. One person was arrested and three people were ejected.

The Green Bay Packers are second in the NFC North right now. They take on the Raiders in another primetime game on Monday, October 9.

Police are reminding fans for the next home game that you can’t park anywhere around the stadium. Lambeau Field’s parking lots are pre-sold and are not available to all fans on game days. Police also urge you to follow designated traffic routes to enter specific parking lots.

