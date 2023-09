APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a party this weekend in downtown Appleton. It’s Oktoberfest weekend which always begins with License to Cruise.

Hundreds of classic cars are on display, and it’s expected to draw tens of thousands of interested onlookers. The fun started Friday afternoon and it continues into the evening with live music and food.

It's Oktoberfest weekend which always begins with License to Cruise. Hundreds of classic cars are on display.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.