TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - State DNR officials celebrated the launch of a new outdoor wheelchair program at Point Beach State Forest in Two Rivers on Thursday.

It will bring specially designed chairs to the forest, as well as several other state-owned properties. Officials say the wheelchairs will provide universal access to trails and programs.

The chairs allow users to navigate rocky terrain on trails, sand on beaches, and even snow in the winter.

State tourism officials want to be able to provide more inclusive equipment because they say the outdoors is one of the top reasons people visit Wisconsin.

“We don’t want to leave anyone behind, and these wheelchairs are providing opportunities for everyone to experience the outdoors together,” said Cassie Mordini, the Community Development Specialist at the Office of Outdoor Recreation. The chairs will be free to use but must be reserved beforehand. If you would like to make a reservation visit peninsulastatepark.org.

