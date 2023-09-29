Local impact of a looming government shutdown

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - With a Saturday deadline looming for lawmakers to approve more government spending, federal employees and organizations in our area are expressing concern. A shutdown would affect military members, federal loans, national parks, and many other people and organizations, including those who are not government employees.

Marty Piette from Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport says it could cause TSA and air traffic control employee shortages. That could lead to longer security lines or a longer processing time for passports.

Federal employees could either be furloughed or asked to work without pay. When the government would re-open, the working employees deemed ‘essential’.. such as TSA and military members, would be paid back for work performed during the shutdown.

In the meantime, both essential workers, and those on unpaid leave might be unable to pay their rent, and possibly rely more on family assistance programs.

Funding for federal benefits such as SNAP, would be uncertain past October, which could cause delays for those who rely on them.

“We would rely on a lot more assistance from our community, a lot more donations, more people caring for their neighbors,” said Amy Murphy from De Pere Christian Outreach Food Pantry.

Each federal agency will determine which employees will be furloughed, and which must continue to report to work if a shutdown happens.

