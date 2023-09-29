Historic Old Glory Honor Flight arrives in New York City

NEW YORK (WBAY) - 59 Northeast Wisconsin veterans made history Thursday, arriving in New York City on an Old Glory Honor Flight.

Over the next two days they will become the first honor flight to ever visit the 9/11 Memorial and Museum and the Statue of Liberty.

Checking in at Appleton International Airport Thursday morning, men and women who served in the Global War on Terror know an emotional three days await them, likely triggering memories of how 9/11 inspired them to join the military.

“I think it’s just kind of some closure, I was in 8th grade when 9/11 happened, eight years later I was in Iraq, so it means a lot to me,” said Army Veteran and Brillion resident Ryan Lonergan.

“The more I saw us move into Iraq and some of the things that happened after that, it really started to affect me and I enlisted in 2004, still in high school, but I really thought it was important to do my part,” said Army Veteran and Shorewood resident Adam Hall.

What is comforting already though is the camaraderie developing among these veterans.

“With these shared experiences that we have and now just the experience as a father of two children, going through that with them and experiencing life with them, helping some of these guys go through that as well, while I process it myself,” said Army Veteran and Greenville resident Matt Hipp.

Before departure, a prayer is said, and an honor guard presents the colors as the vets enter the gate to board the chartered plane. Once in flight, these veterans receive something they didn’t expect, and it brings many to tears.

“Definitely a surprise to see my family wrote stuff and you never see that and then you see it, you go oh man,” said Army Veteran and Shawano resident Tom Walecki. “It definitely hit home.”

It’s the Old Glory’s traditional mail call, containing letters from loved ones.

“To have this appreciation from family and friends, I have a brother in Korea and Thailand, and from all over the country who sent stuff in, it’s really humbling,” said Air Force Veteran and Appleton resident Mary Simonis.

Arriving in Newark, the plane receives a water cannon salute from Port Authority fire trucks. In the terminal, officers greet and thank the veterans. The veterans receive a bus ride with a police escort, then it transports them to a place most have never been before, lower Manhattan and the site of Ground Zero. Entering the hotel, the resolve deepens to support each other.

“Still being in the reserves I have a strong network of friends but I’ve seen a lot of people that have been out for a lot of years so it could be a little different, bring back some of the old times, but we’re here for each other,” said Navy Veteran and Oshkosh resident Jesse Sceinke.

On Thursday night, the veterans have a free evening to take in some of the sights around the city.

On Friday, they’ll band together and visit the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

