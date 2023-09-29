Green Bay Police investigate dog bite on juvenile

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A dog bit a juvenile Thursday in Green Bay and police are now looking for the dog and its owner.

Green Bay Police issued a statement Friday that said around 2:15 p.m. Thursday, a juvenile was walking on a public right of way at the intersection of Shawano Avenue and gray street. Police said one of two leashed dogs being walked by an elderly woman un-provokingly bit the juvenile.

The woman was described as white, 5′3, heavier set, last seen wearing white grayish medium length straight hair, styled in a bun, white pinkish peach floral patterned blouse with brown or dark colored slacks.

The dog in question was described as a tan colored short-haired, large breed dog similar to a Labrador retriever. At this time, the dog owner is unknown, as well as the dog’s rabies immunization status.

If anyone has any information regarding this matter, please call 920-448-3200 x 0113. Reference incident: 23-254400

