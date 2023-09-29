Food pantries, parents likely to feel fallout of a government shutdown

3.5 million federal workers could lose their paychecks
Food pantries and parents prepare
By Aisha Morales
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If the government shuts down, your family or neighbors might be impacted. We’ve talked about food pantries serving more and more people as of late, and if the federal government shuts down this weekend, food pantries are bracing to get a wave of new people.

There are two reasons: Federal workers won’t get paychecks, and families who rely on food assistance could lose it.

There are more than 3.5 million federal workers who could go without pay, including over a million active-duty military.

Some workers whose jobs are deemed essential will still have to work without pay, including soldiers, Border Patrol, and air traffic controllers.

There are a lot of services at risk -- national parks, disaster funding, food and water safety inspections passport processing just to name a handful. Also, expect airport delays with a lot of unpaid TSA screeners who likely won’t be there.

Thousands of preschool children could be shut out of the Head Start program.

Experts say you should investigate what benefits you’re receiving from the federal government, whether it’s SNAP or your child’s preschool, and find out of those will be disrupted. Contact your representatives in Congress and urge them to work as hard as possible to reach a funding deal.

