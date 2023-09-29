FOGGY FRIDAY MORNING, THEN MOSTLY SUNNY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Look for a moonlit Packers-Lions game under a Harvest Supermoon. Warmer and more humid this weekend.
By David Ernst
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Skies will be clear for a few hours overnight, but areas of fog will develop as temperatures cool into the lower 50s. That fog could be locally dense, so plan accordingly if you’ll be on the road before 9-10 a.m. The fog and low clouds will be persistent through the morning, but we’ll get into mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. Highs will top out in the middle 70s away from Lake Michigan.

A south wind will blow through Wisconsin on Friday, leading to a big warm up into the weekend and beyond. We’ll wrap up September and head into the first few days of October with inland highs in the lower 80s. It’s going to be a very warm stretch with unusually humid weather for early autumn. There’s a small chance of thunderstorms on Saturday across the Northwoods, otherwise our forecast looks mainly dry.

Highs in the 80s should continue through Tuesday. While we’re not forecasting record setting temperatures at this point, we will only fall a couple degrees shy of records as temperatures will run some 15-20° warmer than average. A midweek storm system will bring a more widespread chance for rain late Wednesday and should knock temperatures back down for the latter half of next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

SATURDAY: S 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: The full “harvest” moon, then foggy late... Could become dense. LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Early fog, then mostly sunny. A bit warmer. HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and more humid. Thunder NORTH? HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Warm sunshine. Humid and breezy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Warm with more clouds late. Humid and breezy. HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Turning mostly cloudy. Humid and breezy. Chance of late showers. HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: An early shower then partly cloudy. Cooler. HIGH: 71

