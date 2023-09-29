Federal student loan payments resume October 1

There are options for people with student loan debt who feel overwhelmed
By Emily Roberts
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - If you have federal student loans, payments resume this weekend, on October 1.

It feels daunting, but there are millions of borrowers and new graduates who haven’t had to make a payment until now. Wisconsin’s Department of Education reports nearly 700,000 people in our state have federal student loan debt.

The Wisconsin Coalition on Student Debt says the first step is to open a computer and head to studentaid.gov. That’s the Department of Education’s website where you can make sure your contact information is up-to-date and find out who your servicer is.

Even if you think you know, it’s important to check. Some servicers changed hands, so many people have a different servicer now than they did three years ago.

If you feel some sticker shock over your payment amount, there are options, including plans that are based on your income rather than your loan balance.

If it feels like a lot of weight on your shoulders, there are resources available to help. The Wisconsin Student Loan Help Hotline is 1-833-589-0750. It’s completely free and meant to make you feel financially confident making your first payment.

“Don’t be afraid. Don’t be in denial. Face it, own it, become a student loan expert,” Wisconsin Coalition on Student Debt director Benjamin Lee said. “No one is going to care about your student loans or your money or your financial situation as much as you do.”

Even if you don’t have your own federal student loans, it’s important to make sure your friends and family members are ready and making their best financial decisions possible.

