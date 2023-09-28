SUNSHINE MAKES A LATE RETURN THURSDAY

Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight and where we do see some clearing, areas of fog should form. That’s most likely to happen over central Wisconsin, where the ground is more saturated from recent rainfall. Plan ahead for the Thursday morning commute, as lowered visibility may slow down drivers. We’re also expecting another chance of fog early Friday morning. Lows tonight will settle into the mid 50s with lower 50s Friday morning.

Clouds will be rather persistent into Thursday afternoon, but late afternoon clearing is expected. Temperatures will be near or slightly above average in the upper 60s to low 70s for highs. We’re not budging on our Packers forecast... it still looks like skies will be clear in time for the game. At kickoff, we’ll have temperatures in the lower 60s with upper 50s as the action is winding down.

South winds return on Friday, and after the morning fog lifts, there’s a big warm up on the way! Friday’s highs will be in the mid 70s. This weekend we’ll climb into the lower 80s with and it will feel slightly humid even though we’re getting ready to head into October. Highs should continue to run in the 80s the next Tuesday. Our next more widespread rain chance will arrive towards the middle of next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THURSDAY: ENE 10 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Plenty of clouds. Patchy fog late, especially WEST. LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Early clouds with clearing skies late in the day. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Early fog, then mostly sunny. A bit warmer. HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Tons of sun. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Warm sunshine and some clouds. A bit humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, humid & breezy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm, humid, and breezy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers possible. HIGH: 78

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.