President of St. Norbert College discusses layoffs

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News has new information about cuts to permanent positions at St. Norbert College.

Late Wednesday, Action 2 News learned over three dozen staff and faculty positions are set to eventually be eliminated. On Thursday, the President of St. Norbert opened up about what’s driving the layoffs.

“So, we just looked across the institution and of course our prime consideration is to make sure we can still deliver on the promise of a really solid education,” said St. Norbert College President Laurie Joyner.

Joyner is speaking out after twenty-nine staff members learned they’d have to look for another job. Another 12-employee including several faculty members also learned their positions would eventually be eliminated over the next year. 29 full time staff positions are immediately gone. The other 12 will stay on temporarily; of those, 5 are staff and 7 are faculty, and 3 of those faculty members are visiting.

“Mostly staff positions so areas where we might be able to streamline or restructure to gain some efficiencies as a catholic Norbertine institution our number one mission is to make sure that this education is accessible to our students and families,” said Joyner.

Joyner explained the cuts are in part a result of the current dilemmas facing universities across the country, including a lower number of students.

“It’s really important for people to understand that you can be fundamentally solid both educationally and financially but as demographics produce fewer 18 to 22 year olds you have to sometimes adjust the size of your organization,” said Joyner.

Action 2 News asked president Joyner if more layoffs could be coming in the future.

“We hope not but I wouldn’t want to speculate into the future,” said Joyner.

As for students, they say every staff member matters, and they feel the news is sad.

“Very important you know you want the best education you can for your future,” said student Evan Calderon.

Joyner has this to say to students and families:

“I want to tell them that this education is rock solid and that these eliminations while painful because they are our valued colleagues that we care about deeply and we continue to walk with will have zero impact on the quality of care that their students are provided.”

President Joyner again stressed this was tough decision. She wants to reiterate again there will be no disruption in learning.

