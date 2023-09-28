Packers tackle cancer in game against Lions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers aren’t just trying to beat the Detroit Lions on Thursday night. The team has another goal, to tackle cancer.

The annual Packers vs. Cancer game honors everyone who fought and continues to battle cancer.

The team is once again joining forces with Bellin Health and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation to raise awareness and money for research and care.

It should be a special night as the team brings cancer survivors and caregivers out on the field at halftime for a balloon release using biodegradable balloons.

The Packers Pro Shop is selling a new winter hat, with $5 from each sale going directly to the cancer foundation.

The goal is to remind fans that early cancer screening can save lives.

There will be an extra treat for fans in the stands, as well, Thursday. The Packers are using flickering lights and spotlights during player introductions in the nighttime game. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 7 p.m., before the stadium goes dark for the light show. Kickoff is at 7:15.

An important reminder if you’re going to the game, the Packers urge you to make sure you update the Packers app on your phone so you can get to your seats without any hiccups.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.