Packers place Bakhtiari on injured reserve

Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari talks to coach Luke Butkus during an NFL football OTA...
Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari talks to coach Luke Butkus during an NFL football OTA practice session Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers placed David Bakhtiari on injured reserve, knocking the star left tackle out for at least the next four weeks.

The team announced the news on ahead of Thursday’s game against Detroit. It’s unclear when or if Bakhtiari will return this season, according to a report by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Bakhtiari has not practiced since training camp, but played against the Bears in week one. Playing 55 of the possible 60 offensive snaps in the game.

He then missed the week two match-up with the Falcons, and was already ruled out for the Lions game at Lambeau Field.

The Packers signed linebacker Kristian Welch to the active roster from the practice squad in a corresponding roster move. Cornerbacks Corey Ballentine and Kiondre Thomas were also elevated to the active roster for gameday.

