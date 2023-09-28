NWTC recieves $500,000 in funding for manufacturing program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay is now up a half million dollars in funding for its manufacturing program thanks to the Gene Haas Foundation.

It’s an investment in the students’ hard at work at the manufacturing lab, like Ashley Frank, who’s a student in the CNC technician program.

“You’re like.. ‘I made that! That’s something I was apart of.’ I like to make the things we use every day. It’s so satisfying,” said Frank.

Representatives from the Gene Haas Foundation say without skilled manufacturing employees, the jobs go elsewhere. Right now, the manufacturing industry is in need of more employees.

Dr. Kristen Raney, the president of NWTC says the $500,000 donation will provide scholarships for some students, but some of those dollars are earmarked to cover the “hidden costs’' or barriers that can set students back.

“It can be things like a toolbox that can be $1,000 or more where they need those tools in the classroom. It could be help with childcare. Sometimes we have emergencies that happen with students needing their car fixed in order to get to class,” said Dr. Raney.

Both students and staff say support is crucial for success.

“Just to see the excitement from people saying ‘you’re going places.. you’re going to do things,’ you have so much support behind you to do even better everyday,” said Frank.

If you’re interested in NWTC’s manufacturing program, you can find more information here.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.