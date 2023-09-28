NEAR CLEAR NIGHT SKY FOR PACKERS GAME, SUMMER COMEBACK ON SATURDAY

Clouds continue to linger heading into Thursday afternoon, but we’ll see the skies clear out late in the day, as weak high pressure builds in from the northeast. Look for late-day sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to about 70 degrees.

Our temperatures will be in the lower 60s this evening, as the Packers kickoff against the visiting Detroit Lions. If you’re going to the game, grab your favorite sweatshirt or light jacket. The full “harvest” moon will also be over Lambeau Field with a light east wind.

Once fans have returned home from the game, areas of fog will develop. It could become dense into early Friday morning, especially in central Wisconsin, where recent rain has saturated the ground. Drivers may need to plan on some extra travel time during their commute back to work.

After the fog fades away, a south wind will blow through Wisconsin tomorrow. That’s going to give us a big warm up into the weekend and beyond. We’ll wrap up September and head into the first few days of October with inland highs in the lower 80s. It’s going to be a very warm stretch with unusually humid weather for early autumn. There’s a small chance of thunderstorms on Saturday across the Northwoods, otherwise our forecast looks mainly dry.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE/E 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: SE/S 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

THIS AFTERNOON: Clouds and some late sun. A milder day. HIGH: 70

TONIGHT: The full “harvest” moon, then foggy late... Could become dense. LOW: 51

FRIDAY: Early fog, then mostly sunny. A bit warmer. HIGH: 75 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and more humid. A chance of rain NORTH. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Warm sunshine. Humid and breezy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: Warm sunshine. Humid and breezy. HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Humid and breezy. Chance of late showers. HIGH: 79

