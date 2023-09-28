Federal grants build up 988 lifelines

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - September is wrapping up, but it’s still Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

The government announced more support for mental health programs because, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the country.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has just awarded hundreds of millions of dollars in grants for suicide prevention. In all, $232.2 million in grants were awarded.

The vast majority will help local communities build out capacity for the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline.

Additional grants will also help with suicide prevention efforts at the college level, as well as helping harder-to-reach populations, such as older adults.

Nearly $50,000 people died by suicide last year in the U.S. -- a 2.5% increase from the year prior.

If you or someone you know is struggling, not just with suicidal thoughts but any mental health issues, call or text 988. Don’t wait until it’s a crisis.

CLICK HERE for suicide prevention resources

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.