Federal grants build up 988 lifelines

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has just awarded $232.2 million for suicide prevention
The vast majority of $232.2 million in grants is going to help local communities build up their 988 lifelines
By Aisha Morales
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - September is wrapping up, but it’s still Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

The government announced more support for mental health programs because, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the country.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has just awarded hundreds of millions of dollars in grants for suicide prevention. In all, $232.2 million in grants were awarded.

The vast majority will help local communities build out capacity for the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline.

Additional grants will also help with suicide prevention efforts at the college level, as well as helping harder-to-reach populations, such as older adults.

Nearly $50,000 people died by suicide last year in the U.S. -- a 2.5% increase from the year prior.

If you or someone you know is struggling, not just with suicidal thoughts but any mental health issues, call or text 988. Don’t wait until it’s a crisis.

CLICK HERE for suicide prevention resources

