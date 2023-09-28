Collision in Outagamie County leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt

generic crash graphic
generic crash graphic(Arizona's Family)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEDOM, Wis. (WBAY) - One person is dead and another person was taken to the hospital after two passenger vehicles and a semi-truck collided in the town of Freedom in Outagamie County Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office says the crash happened at about quarter to 6. A passenger vehicle going north didn’t yield to traffic at the intersection of County Highway EE and County Highway S and was hit by a semi going east.

The impact pushed both vehicles into a pickup truck going west.

The driver who deputies say failed to yield died before they could be transported to a hospital. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a hospital; deputies say that driver’s injuries weren’t life-threatening. The driver of the semi wasn’t hurt.

Names aren’t being made public so that family members can be notified first.

The intersection of EE and S will be closed for several hours for the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Norbert College entrance (WBAY file photo)
‘Our industry has been disrupted’: St. Norbert College announces layoffs
Oshkosh man upset over denial of service at Associated Bank
Oshkosh man upset over denial of service at Associated Bank
The Green Bay Police Department is asking for community assistance in locating Yasmeen M Ahlan...
Missing mother and child found
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Taylor Schabusiness wore a spit hood in Brown County court when she was sentenced for murdering...
Taylor Schabusiness gets life without parole for murder, dismemberment

Latest News

Lambeau Field spotlights at night (file image)
Things to know for the Packers-Lions Thursday night game
File photo of doctor examining patient
Doctors worry people are risking a late cancer diagnosis
Poster at a 988 suicide and crisis lifeline call center
Federal grants build up 988 lifelines
FILE - The Capitol is seen in Washington, Sept. 20, 2021. The federal government is heading...
A government shutdown is nearing this weekend. What does it mean, who’s hit and what’s next?