Brown County job center hosts open house and career fair

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development is hosting job center open houses across the state Wednesday that includes one in Brown County.

Employers and organization leaders gathered at the job center Wednesday morning, bringing attention to the different tools and services the department offers community members.

The Secretary of the State Workforce Development Department says Wisconsin has a record-breaking workforce development streak hitting record-low unemployment levels three times this year. She says the job center serves people looking for jobs, those wanting to change careers, or anyone else who needs career assistance.

“We have had an amazing, amazing labor force in economic boom the last 3 years, but as we know, every industry, every occupation, is looking for workers,” said Amy Pechacek, Secretary of Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

Those at the open house were also able to learn more about in-demand jobs, training, resume building and finding open positions.

