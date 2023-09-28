Bellevue’s building boom

New restaurants and businesses are moving in near anchor stores like Costco and Target along Monroe Rd.
New restaurants and businesses are moving in near anchor stores like Costco and Target along Monroe Rd.
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - New restaurants and businesses are moving into Bellevue, just outside Green Bay, joining anchor stores like Costco, Target and Pick ‘n Save along the Monroe Rd. corridor.

A new Culver’s restaurant opened this week, just a block from a Freddy’s Frozen Custards & Steakburger. In another lot, a new location for Mexican restaurant El Sarape. will be built. A Jersey Mike’s Subs and Tropical Smoothie Cafe are under construction, as well.

A few other businesses include a Club Car Wash and a Fox Communities Credit Union.

The village administrator expects a variety of other businesses and mixed-use buildings to follow, joining the restaurants and fast-food establishments that are moving in. That will attract people to the area and have them spending more time -- and money -- there.

“We’ve seen multiple restaurants, but it’s more than that,” Village Administrator Ben Krumenauer said. “We’ve seen new mixed-use buildings, entertainment ideas come in. It’s all about that infill. It’s not just the one but it creates more of a destination where you can grab a meal or a bite to eat somewhere and then go do something else.”

Krumenauer thinks this is just the beginning, and he expects growth to continue.

More people are moving into the village, triggering a demand for these establishments.

The village administrator tells us new subdivisions are going in and houses are sold very quickly.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Norbert College entrance (WBAY file photo)
‘Our industry has been disrupted’: St. Norbert College announces layoffs
Oshkosh man upset over denial of service at Associated Bank
Oshkosh man upset over denial of service at Associated Bank
The Green Bay Police Department is asking for community assistance in locating Yasmeen M Ahlan...
Missing mother and child found
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Taylor Schabusiness wore a spit hood in Brown County court when she was sentenced for murdering...
Taylor Schabusiness gets life without parole for murder, dismemberment

Latest News

Bellin Health Packers vs. Cancer sign
Packers tackle cancer in game against Lions
Poster at a 988 suicide and crisis lifeline call center
Federal grants for suicide prevention includes more money for 988
Bellin Health Packers vs. Cancer sign
Packers game fights cancer as well as Lions
Mixed-use building under construction along Monroe Rd. in Bellevue
Bellevue's building boom