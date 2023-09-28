Bellevue’s building boom

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - New restaurants and businesses are moving into Bellevue, just outside Green Bay, joining anchor stores like Costco, Target and Pick ‘n Save along the Monroe Rd. corridor.

A new Culver’s restaurant opened this week, just a block from a Freddy’s Frozen Custards & Steakburger. In another lot, a new location for Mexican restaurant El Sarape. will be built. A Jersey Mike’s Subs and Tropical Smoothie Cafe are under construction, as well.

A few other businesses include a Club Car Wash and a Fox Communities Credit Union.

The village administrator expects a variety of other businesses and mixed-use buildings to follow, joining the restaurants and fast-food establishments that are moving in. That will attract people to the area and have them spending more time -- and money -- there.

“We’ve seen multiple restaurants, but it’s more than that,” Village Administrator Ben Krumenauer said. “We’ve seen new mixed-use buildings, entertainment ideas come in. It’s all about that infill. It’s not just the one but it creates more of a destination where you can grab a meal or a bite to eat somewhere and then go do something else.”

Krumenauer thinks this is just the beginning, and he expects growth to continue.

More people are moving into the village, triggering a demand for these establishments.

The village administrator tells us new subdivisions are going in and houses are sold very quickly.

