3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A tab, a jab, or a cup

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Do you hate getting shots? Doctor Brad Spakowitz is in the house with a healthy 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES to talk about why some medications come in a tablet while others require a jab in the arm (or the backside).

Dr. Brad (who’s unlicensed, by the way) is also a student of the future, and he has news of a “suction cup” device that could do away with the needles.

Plus, high blood pressure affects about 120 million adults in the U.S. A study shows one change in your daily routine could significantly lower blood pressure, especially if you’re an older adult -- but are you up for it?

Dr. Brad talks about the steps you can take.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.