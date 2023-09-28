3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A tab, a jab, or a cup

Stethoscope
Stethoscope(MGN)
By Brad Spakowitz
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Do you hate getting shots? Doctor Brad Spakowitz is in the house with a healthy 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES to talk about why some medications come in a tablet while others require a jab in the arm (or the backside).

Dr. Brad (who’s unlicensed, by the way) is also a student of the future, and he has news of a “suction cup” device that could do away with the needles.

Plus, high blood pressure affects about 120 million adults in the U.S. A study shows one change in your daily routine could significantly lower blood pressure, especially if you’re an older adult -- but are you up for it?

Dr. Brad talks about the steps you can take.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Norbert College entrance (WBAY file photo)
‘Our industry has been disrupted’: St. Norbert College announces layoffs
Oshkosh man upset over denial of service at Associated Bank
Oshkosh man upset over denial of service at Associated Bank
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
The Green Bay Police Department is asking for community assistance in locating Yasmeen M Ahlan...
Missing mother and child found
Taylor Schabusiness wore a spit hood in Brown County court when she was sentenced for murdering...
Taylor Schabusiness gets life without parole for murder, dismemberment

Latest News

President of St. Norbert College discusses layoffs
President of St. Norbert College discusses layoffs
President of St. Norbert College discusses layoffs
President of St. Norbert College discusses layoffs at school
Mixed-use building under construction along Monroe Rd. in Bellevue
Bellevue’s building boom
New restaurants and businesses are moving in near anchor stores like Costco and Target along...
Bellevue’s building boom