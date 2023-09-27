Vinnie’s Pantry in Neenah see dramatic increase in need

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More families in the Fox Valley area are struggling to find food.

Vinnie’s Pantry in Neenah says it has seen a dramatic increase in families in need signing up nearly 100 new families each week.

Empty shelves at Vinnies Pantry in Neenah is an example of the growing number of hungry families seeking help from the pantry.

“It’s gone everything is gone so clearly the need is big,” Christy Dins, who gets food from Vinnie’s Pantry.

Christy Dins and her family are among hundreds who rely on the pantry for food.

“Very hard to afford food right now the economy the way it is things are way overpriced,” said Dins. “It’s scary very scary when you go to the store, and you’ve spent 50 dollars and you only have one bag of groceries.”

Michael Johnson says they are seeing dozens of new families each week. Johnson is the helpline coordinator and helps run the pantry.

“We are servicing about 2,000 total. We get 100 every month on average. So, right now the current pantry just can’t service the needs,” said Johnson.

He says some families’ stories are heartbreaking.

“They are telling me food prices are very high and they don’t have the ability to feed their families,” said Johnson. “When you see a family of 6-7 and they don’t have money to feed family, it melts your heart.”

Johnson says those empty pantry shelves not only highlight the number of hungry people but also the need for donations.

“We absolutely we need donations. We can use it,” said Johnson.

In fact, the pantry is in the process of building this huge expansion five times the size of the current pantry to meet the growing need and also increase the amount of time they can store food, but Johnson says they have to be able fill it.

“The expansion will be great to be able to store things so we can help keep the pantry full,” he said.

“One of the things they need baby food they are signing up more young families they’re also seeing more seniors and veterans.

As for Dins, she’s now offering her time as a volunteer her way of paying it forward, saying thank you for the food.

“I am giving back,” she said.

The food pantry is free for low-income families in Neenah and Menasha located on commercial street.

