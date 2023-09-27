SCATTERED SHOWERS CONTINUE THROUGH WEDNESDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Areas south of Green Bay have had some good rain today while locations to the northeast have really missed out.
By David Ernst
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
More rain showers are possible tonight under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 50s to around 60°. The rain will be steadiest overnight, but even then it remains hit-or-miss in nature. Another mostly cloudy day with lingering showers is on tap for Wednesday. The rain should become more isolated by the afternoon compared to the morning. It should be the “coolest” day of the week... look for highs in the mid/upper 60s. That’s the normal temperature for late-Sepetember.

We’ll finally get rid of this slow moving storm system by Thursday afternoon. That’s when there will be more widespread sunshine developing. Highs will be near 70°. Heading to Thursday night’s Packers-Lions game? Fair skies are expected with kickoff temps in the lower 60s. Readings should slip into the 50s as the game is being played.

Looking ahead... a MAJOR warmup is on the way. Mid to upper 70s return Friday with warmer lower 80s for the weekend and early next week. Plenty of sunshine will be enjoyed with the warm air. The warmer weather looks to continue through Tuesday or Wednesday next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: E 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 2-3′

THURSDAY: E 10 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Thunder possible. A bit breezy. LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Breezy at times. HIGH: 67 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Morning clouds. Brighter skies by afternoon. HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warming back up. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, humid, and breezy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Still unseasonably warm. HIGH: 81

