Report: Bucks trade for Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up against the New York Knicks...
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up against the New York Knicks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)(Craig Mitchelldyer | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Bucks have traded for star guard Damian Lillard in a three team deal, according to a report by ESPN.

Milwaukee will send point guard Jrue Holiday, and a pair of future first round draft picks to Portland. Guard Grayson Allen heads to the Phoenix Suns as part of the deal.

Holiday spent the last four seasons in Milwaukee after being acquired in a trade with New Orleans, and went on to be a key part of Milwaukee’s 2021 NBA Championship team.

