Phone notifications can affect a child’s mental health

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Teenagers with smartphones may be getting hundreds of notifications each day, and it could affect their mental health.

This is according to a report by Common Sense Media, a national nonprofit that helps families navigate media.

The 64-page report reveals teenagers get more than 200 phone notifications a day, and about a quarter of them are doing school hours. It’s impacting their school day, for one, but also sleep routines and stress levels.

The report shows some teens use their phones more than 6 hours when they’re supposed to be learning.

Some teens who researchers talked with recognize the problem and say they’re trying to cut back. Common Sense Media says the report makes it clear teens are struggling to manage their phone use and it’s taking a serious toll on their ability to focus and their mental health.

They feel the pressure to respond to notifications, and that’s a stressor.

Some of the teens in the report say some of the apps, like TikTok, for example, are addicting.

There are ways to help your teenager through this. You can come up with a family media plan together. Schools can also change policies. We recently reported on a pilot program at Luxemburg-Casco Middle School called “Away for the Day” where students no longer have phones in the classroom.

