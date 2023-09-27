‘Our industry has been disrupted’: St. Norbert College announces layoffs

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - St. Norbert College confirmed Wednesday that 41 members of its staff are being laid off.

A college spokesperson said 29 members of staff were immediately impacted by position cuts. Twelve colleagues will finish this semester, at the end of the academic year, or at the end of 2024.

In an email to Action 2 News, the spokesperson said, “our industry has been disrupted.”

“While St. Norbert College is fundamentally financially strong and in a much better position than many other colleges and universities, we are not immune to the challenges facing higher ed. We are mindful that rising costs of a post-secondary education are a barrier for many, and we’re working to be increasingly good stewards of our students’ tuition dollars by working to cut operating costs and create greater efficiencies,” the statement read.

The college spokesperson said two-thirds of the school’s operating budget funds personnel costs, meaning the college was unable to avoid a reduction in its workforce.

Action 2 News plans to speak with the President of SNC on Thursday.

