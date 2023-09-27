‘Our industry has been disrupted’: St. Norbert College announces layoffs

St. Norbert College entrance (WBAY file photo)
St. Norbert College entrance (WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By Alice Reid
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - St. Norbert College confirmed Wednesday that 41 members of its staff are being laid off.

A college spokesperson said 29 members of staff were immediately impacted by position cuts. Twelve colleagues will finish this semester, at the end of the academic year, or at the end of 2024.

In an email to Action 2 News, the spokesperson said, “our industry has been disrupted.”

“While St. Norbert College is fundamentally financially strong and in a much better position than many other colleges and universities, we are not immune to the challenges facing higher ed. We are mindful that rising costs of a post-secondary education are a barrier for many, and we’re working to be increasingly good stewards of our students’ tuition dollars by working to cut operating costs and create greater efficiencies,” the statement read.

The college spokesperson said two-thirds of the school’s operating budget funds personnel costs, meaning the college was unable to avoid a reduction in its workforce.

Action 2 News plans to speak with the President of SNC on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness wore a spit hood in Brown County court when she was sentenced for murdering...
Taylor Schabusiness gets life without parole for murder, dismemberment
Pulaski High School sign
Pulaski High School gets the all-clear after latest threat
Sign for Brown County's Juvenile Detention Center
Teenager charged for fatal Mason Street crash wants to be removed from adult jail
A loaded handgun was found in a passenger's carry-on at Appleton International Airport
TSA finds loaded handgun in carry-on at Appleton airport
Green Bay police say Christopher Belanger, 41, is missing and endangered
Green Bay police looking for man missing for 3 weeks

Latest News

“Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” announces top 16 bracket
Lambeau Field spotlights at night (file image)
Things to know for the Packers-Lions Thursday night game
Moderna COVID-19 vial before injection.
Covid-19 vaccines are not free this year, but there is a program to help the uninsured
Here’s how to watch the Packers vs. Lions game on Thursday night