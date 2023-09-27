New seed-to-table nonprofit cuts ribbon on Green Bay office

The nonprofit's goal is to promote healthy eating and stable, locally-grown food sources
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new nonprofit helping people in our area cuts a ceremonial ribbon Wednesday afternoon.

Rooted In was created with the goal of promoting better health in our area by having a healthy and stable local food system. It plans to provide healthy foods for vulnerable populations and encourage people to shop for fresh, locally-grown food at farmers markets or grow their own.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is at the Rooted In’s office at Trinity Lutheran Church, 330 S. Broadway. The celebration runs from 4 to 6 p.m.

If you plan to go, you’re encouraged to bring a non-perishable, healthy food item or food grown from your own garden to donate.

