New seed-to-table nonprofit cuts ribbon on Green Bay office

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new nonprofit helping people in our area cuts a ceremonial ribbon Wednesday afternoon.

Rooted In was created with the goal of promoting better health in our area by having a healthy and stable local food system. It plans to provide healthy foods for vulnerable populations and encourage people to shop for fresh, locally-grown food at farmers markets or grow their own.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is at the Rooted In’s office at Trinity Lutheran Church, 330 S. Broadway. The celebration runs from 4 to 6 p.m.

If you plan to go, you’re encouraged to bring a non-perishable, healthy food item or food grown from your own garden to donate.

