MORE SCATTERED SHOWERS TODAY

We’re still in the “spin cycle” as showers swirl around a slow moving storm system to our south. Another one to two tenths of an inch of precipitation is possible in most areas. Keep the umbrella handy through the afternoon, as many of the showers will be drifting through central Wisconsin. If all goes well, the rain should be diminishing late in the day, with a few breaks in the cloud cover this evening.

Cloudy skies and a brisk east wind will ensure that this is the coolest day of the work-week. Most of our high temperatures will be in the middle 60s, which is seasonable for late September.

If we manage to see breaks in the cloud cover tonight, areas of fog may form. That’s most likely to happen over central Wisconsin, where the ground is more saturated from recent rainfall. Plan ahead for the Thursday morning commute, as lowered visibility may slow down drivers. We’re also expecting another chance of fog early Friday morning.

We’re not budging on our Packers forecast... It still looks like skies will be clearing out in time for the game. At kickoff, we’ll have mostly clear skies and temperatures in the mild lower 60s.

South winds return on Friday, and wow, there’s a big warm up on the way! Weekend highs will climb into the lower 80s with summer-like humidity, even though we’re getting ready to head into October.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: E 10-25 KTS, WAVES: 2-5′

THURSDAY: E 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Cloudy again. Scattered showers. Breezy at times. HIGH: 66

TONIGHT: Broken clouds. Patchy fog late, especially WEST. LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, with maybe sprinkles. Clearing skies late in the day. HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Early fog, then mostly sunny. A bit warmer. HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Tons of sun. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Warm sunshine and some clouds. A bit humid. Maybe a stray storm? HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 83

