Local immunization clinics help families without insurance

Outagamie County Public Health offers vaccines for children who are eligible
Child receiving a COVID vaccination
Child receiving a COVID vaccination(Quinn Dombrowski / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Aisha Morales
Published: Sep. 27, 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Viral season is here, and if your child needs updated shots and you don’t have health insurance, local immunization clinics are available to help.

The health clinics in October and November are through Outagamie County Public Health, and for families eligible under a federal program, Vaccines for Children.

Your child is eligible if they are enrolled or eligible for Medicaid, if they’re American Indian, or if they aren’t covered by health insurance. They’re also eligible if they have health insurance that doesn’t pay or provide coverage for all vaccines.

The first clinic is in about two weeks, on Tuesday, October 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Outagamie County Public Health Office, 320 S. Walnut St., in Appleton.

The other is Tuesday, November 14, from 4 to 6 p.m.

You do need to call and make an appointment, (920) 832-5100. Plan to bring your child’s immunization records to the appointment.

Also, make sure your child eats and is hydrated an hour before.

