Here’s how to watch the Packers vs. Lions game on Thursday night

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - If you plan to watch the Packers take on the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football, you’ll need to rely on streaming platforms to do so.

Just like last year, Amazon Prime Video is the sole streaming provider for Thursday Night Football led by legendary broadcasters Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit. So fans looking to watch the game will need to download Prime Video in order to watch any of the games.

So, where can you watch the Packers on Thursday night?

If you are a current Amazon Prime Video customer, then great news, all you have to do is simply log into your account and watch the game on your TV or mobile device. If you’re not a customer, you can start a 30-day free trial with the option to cancel anytime using your email. Amazon Prime Video is an online app, however, so you will need to have the ability to stream on your TV using a device that has a downloadable app store such as a gaming console or Fire TV stick.

The Packers Radio Network and Packers Mobile App will have the local radio broadcast available while Westwood One Sports will supply the broadcast for national listeners. A list of all radio affiliates to find the right channel for you can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.