Farmers Market on Broadway wraps up for the season

The farmers market on Green Bay's Broadway wraps up the season from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday is the final Farmers Market on Broadway for the year. The 20th anniversary season is wrapping up after 19 weeks.

The farmers market runs from 3 to 7 along Green Bay’s Broadway on the near-west side.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich will make brief remarks on the main stage and hand out cake. There’s also live music and food trucks alongside the market stands.

The farmers market will return in May 2024.

