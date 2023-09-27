Covid-19 vaccines are not free this year, but there is a program to help the uninsured

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The updated Covid-19 vaccine is available in Wisconsin.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the shot to everyone 6 months and older.

But before you sign up for an appointment, make sure you know if your shot is covered by insurance.

When it comes to covid-19 booster vaccines, the federal government is no longer footing the bill for everyone to receive it.

For millions of Americans, their private health insurance, Medicare or Medicaid plans will cover it if you go through a pharmacy or healthcare provider.

But for the estimated 25-30 million without health insurance, or insufficient coverage, the vaccine is going to cost you, likely more than $100.

To make sure uninsured and underinsured individuals have access to covid-19 vaccines at local pharmacies, the CDC created a unique public-private partnership. It’s called the Bridge Access Program.

“This is a program that they’re launching in partnership with certain pharmacies across the country to be able to provide those vaccines at no cost to those who need them,” said David DeGrood, epidemiologist in Outagamie County. “So for people who want to find out how to get those vaccines, you can go to vaccines.gov and they have a map when you search for your vaccines, and they allow you to filter by partners of the Bridge Access Program.”

CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen said, “We have more tools than ever to protect against serious covid-19 disease and death, but we must make sure everyone has equitable access to those tools.”

When it comes to covid test kits, the Federal government is once again supplying those for free. You can order a new batch of four for your household at covid.gov/tests. Orders will ship free starting in October.

If you already have kits, the FDA recently extended the expiration dates, some by more than a year.

Click here for a complete list of test kits and expiration date extensions.

