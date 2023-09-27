“Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” announces top 16 bracket

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Northeast Wisconsin maintains an edge in the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. A field of 115 products was narrowed down 16 finalists, which were announced Wednesday. Seven of the 16 are made in WBAY’s viewing area:

Bevi bottle-less water dispensers by Plexus Corp., Appleton

Gator XUV 835R Signature Edition by John Deere Horicon Works, Horicon

Skee-Ball by Bay Tek Entertainment, Pulaski

Applewood smoked bacon by Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Meats, Wittenberg

Ammunition and brass casings by Ammo Inc., Manitowoc

Jolly Good Soda by Krier Foods, Random Lake

Ariens 90th anniversary limited-edition Sno-Thro by Ariensco, Brillion

The finalists now enter a bracket-style competition, which is guaranteed to eliminate at least one of our local products, with Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Meats paired up against Ammo Inc.

CLICK HERE for the bracket and to vote

Voting starts Thursday, Sept. 28, and runs until Tuesday, Oct. 3. That narrows the field of finalists to 8, and then another round of voting cuts it to 4.

Individuals can vote once per day per device.

This is the eighth year of the competition, which is put on by the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group. Local manufacturers have won four of the last seven:

Pierce Manufacturing’s electric fire truck (2022)

Broadwind Heavy Fabrication 140-ton Navy crane (2021)

Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe sea salt caramel pecan kringle (2018)

Oshkosh Defense’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (2017)

CLICK HERE for the bracket and to vote

Northeast Wisconsin had 30 products on the list of 115 that were originally up for consideration.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.