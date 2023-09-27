“Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” announces top 16 bracket

Our corner of Wisconsin accounts for 7 of the 16 finalists
The 16 finalists in the "Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin 2023" enter a bracket-style competition
The 16 finalists in the "Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin 2023" enter a bracket-style competition(Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Northeast Wisconsin maintains an edge in the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. A field of 115 products was narrowed down 16 finalists, which were announced Wednesday. Seven of the 16 are made in WBAY’s viewing area:

  • Bevi bottle-less water dispensers by Plexus Corp., Appleton
  • Gator XUV 835R Signature Edition by John Deere Horicon Works, Horicon
  • Skee-Ball by Bay Tek Entertainment, Pulaski
  • Applewood smoked bacon by Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Meats, Wittenberg
  • Ammunition and brass casings by Ammo Inc., Manitowoc
  • Jolly Good Soda by Krier Foods, Random Lake
  • Ariens 90th anniversary limited-edition Sno-Thro by Ariensco, Brillion

The finalists now enter a bracket-style competition, which is guaranteed to eliminate at least one of our local products, with Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Meats paired up against Ammo Inc.

CLICK HERE for the bracket and to vote

Voting starts Thursday, Sept. 28, and runs until Tuesday, Oct. 3. That narrows the field of finalists to 8, and then another round of voting cuts it to 4.

Individuals can vote once per day per device.

This is the eighth year of the competition, which is put on by the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group. Local manufacturers have won four of the last seven:

  • Pierce Manufacturing’s electric fire truck (2022)
  • Broadwind Heavy Fabrication 140-ton Navy crane (2021)
  • Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe sea salt caramel pecan kringle (2018)
  • Oshkosh Defense’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (2017)

Northeast Wisconsin had 30 products on the list of 115 that were originally up for consideration.

