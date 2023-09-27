Auto workers union to announce plans on Friday to expand strike in contract dispute with companies

President Biden walked with striking UAW workers in Michigan on Tuesday. (CNN, POOL, KMOV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union says it will announce on Friday how it plans to expand its strike against Detroit’s three automakers.

The union says President Shawn Fain will make the announcement at 10 a.m. Eastern time in a video appearance addressing union members.

The union went on strike Sept. 14 when it couldn’t reach agreements on new contracts with Ford, General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis.

At first it targeted one assembly plant from each company, and last week it added 38 parts distribution centers run by GM and Stellantis. Ford was spared the second escalation because talks with the union were progressing.

Fain said on Tuesday that negotiations were moving slowly and the union would add facilities to the strike to turn up the pressure on the automakers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness wore a spit hood in Brown County court when she was sentenced for murdering...
Taylor Schabusiness gets life without parole for murder, dismemberment
Pulaski High School sign
Pulaski High School gets the all-clear after latest threat
Sign for Brown County's Juvenile Detention Center
Teenager charged for fatal Mason Street crash wants to be removed from adult jail
A loaded handgun was found in a passenger's carry-on at Appleton International Airport
TSA finds loaded handgun in carry-on at Appleton airport
Green Bay police say Christopher Belanger, 41, is missing and endangered
Green Bay police looking for man missing for 3 weeks

Latest News

Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey arrives to the federal courthouse in New York,...
US Sen. Bob Menendez pleads not guilty to pocketing bribes in a wide-ranging corruption case
FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps of the Montana state Capitol protesting anti-LGBTQ+...
Montana judge blocks enforcement of law to ban gender-affirming medical care for minors
“Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” announces top 16 bracket
A retail shop was damaged, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, Philadelphia. A flash mob-style...
Over 50 arrested after mobs ransacked Philadelphia stores. Dozens of liquor outlets are shut down
Cleovis and Arwilda Whiteside are the longest-married couple in Arkansas, and possibly in the...
Couple together for 84 years believed to be Arkansas' longest-married couple