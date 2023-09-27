Alexander, Jones & Watson questionable vs. Lions, Bakhtiari out

Christian Watson and Aaron Jones
Christian Watson and Aaron Jones(WBAY-TV)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Four Packers’ starters on the injury report are listed as questionable for Thursday’s game against Detroit. Meanwhile, tackle David Bakhtiari and linebacker De’Vondre Campbell have already been ruled out.

In all there are five players listed as questionable on the final injury report. Including starters: Aaron Jones, Jaire Aexander, Christian Watson, and Zach Tom.

Watson said on Tuesday the plan was for him to play against the Lions, and wide receiver Romeo Doubs told reporters Jones would be good to go as well.

Head coach Matt LaFleur pumped the breaks on Jones’ availability later in the day. Saying he’s “cautiously optimistic” Jones will be ready to go.

Still, Jones was the only player to receive a questionable designation for Thursday that was also listed as limited on the injury report all three days.

Tom left Sunday’s game against the Lions early with a knee injury, and was listed as limited on Wednesday and Thursday. LaFleur said on Monday they would give him until Thursday to be ready to play.

The Packers offensive line is already a little thin with Elgton Jenkins sitting out due to an MCL sprain, and Bakhtiari now missing his third straight game.

