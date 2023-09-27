3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The global importance of the tiny earthworm

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Colorado State University researchers quantify earthworms’ importance to global crop production.
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Earthworms are slimy, creepy, and (according to many fish) quite tasty.

But worms are also an extremely important part of soil conditioning, which is so very important for plants and therefore crops.

Plus, Brad Spakowitz has some other cool facts about earthworms.

