Watson says plan is to play Thursday, Jones also expected to return

Christian Watson and Aaron Jones
Christian Watson and Aaron Jones(WBAY-TV)
By Adriana Torres
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers are expecting to get two of their biggest offensive weapons back on the field Thursday night against the Lions.

In the locker room Tuesday, WR Christian Watson said, “that’s the plan” when asked if he will play this week.

Romeo Doubs said, “we’ll have 33 back,” as in RB Aaron Jones.

Both Watson and Doubs have been out with hamstring injuries.

Watson has not played yet in 2023, so if the plan stays, Thursday will be his season debut.

Jones has been out since the third quarter of the Week 1 game in Chicago.

