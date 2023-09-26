Trial date set for man accused in Fox River boat crash

Jason Lindemann in Winnebago County court on Dec. 21, 2022
Jason Lindemann in Winnebago County court on Dec. 21, 2022
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A trial has now been set for the man accused of causing a collision on the Fox River last summer.

Jason Lindemann has pleaded not guilty to more than a dozen counts, including second degree recklessly endangering safety, in connection to the case.

Prosecutors say he crashed his powerboat into a paddlewheel cruise near Oshkosh in July of 2022.

Investigators say Lindemann, who was identified as the only driver of the powerboat, was drinking on the day of the collision.

Court records show a two-week jury trial has been set for June of next year.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness wore a spit hood in Brown County court when she was sentenced for murdering...
Taylor Schabusiness gets life without parole for murder, dismemberment
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City
Police lights
SILVER ALERT UPDATE: Police say missing 75-year-old man found safe
Sign for Brown County's Juvenile Detention Center
Teenager charged for fatal Mason Street crash wants to be removed from adult jail
A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears

Latest News

Large crowd turns out for Jerry Kramer book-signing event
Large crowd turns out for Jerry Kramer book-signing event
Taylor Schabusiness wore a spit hood in Brown County court when she was sentenced for murdering...
Taylor Schabusiness gets life without parole for murder, dismemberment
Taylor Schabusiness gets life without parole for murder, dismemberment
Taylor Schabusiness gets life without parole for murder, dismemberment
Eric Pieschek in court
Former Kewaunee County deputy reaches plea deal in stalking case