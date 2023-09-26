Trial date set for man accused in Fox River boat crash

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A trial has now been set for the man accused of causing a collision on the Fox River last summer.

Jason Lindemann has pleaded not guilty to more than a dozen counts, including second degree recklessly endangering safety, in connection to the case.

Prosecutors say he crashed his powerboat into a paddlewheel cruise near Oshkosh in July of 2022.

Investigators say Lindemann, who was identified as the only driver of the powerboat, was drinking on the day of the collision.

Court records show a two-week jury trial has been set for June of next year.

