Tornado touchdown confirmed by NWS in Belleville

The National Weather Service confirmed Monday’s storm included a tornado that touched down briefly in a field in Belleville.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Weather Service confirmed Monday’s storm included a tornado that touched down briefly in a field in Belleville.

NWS Milwaukee Warning Coordination Meteorologist Tim Halbach said video footage captured around 6:15 p.m. Monday proved the funnel cloud made contact with the ground briefly.

“We are going to call it a tornado, what we’re waiting on right now is just to find out how long it was on the ground for and whether or not it hit any trees or caused any damage at all,” he said. “Right now we’re just kind of putting bits of information to figure out what exactly happened.”

Halbach assessed the area for damage on Tuesday.

Tornado touchdown confirmed by NWS in Belleville
Tornado touchdown confirmed by NWS in Belleville(Marcus Aarsvold)

He said the cloud rotation was on their radar Monday night, but there wasn’t enough evidence at the time to suggest a tornado would form.

Halbach said the rotation went away so quick and no damage was reported, so NWS decided a tornado warning wasn’t necessary.

Tornado touchdown confirmed by NWS in Belleville
Tornado touchdown confirmed by NWS in Belleville(Marcus Aarsvold)

”Tornados like this that are very brief, it’s very hard for use to get a warning out on something like that. We appreciate the reports when we do get something like that when these storms do occur,” he said. ”But by that time, it had gone away and putting out a tornado warning would’ve been too late and unnecessary.”

Virginia Perry is staying with family in Belleville and captured part of the funnel cloud on her cellphone.

”I didn’t hear anything unusual, but the clouds looked funny,” she said. ”Well, it kind of worried me a little bit, I thought... Do we need to go into basement? But then I looked on the radar and I didn’t see any warnings. You know, on the weather thing? So I really was calm after that.”

Halbach said it’s normal to get one or two tornados in Wisconsin during this time of year as the weather transitions from warm to cool.

Tornado touchdown confirmed by NWS in Belleville
Tornado touchdown confirmed by NWS in Belleville(NWS Milwaukee)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness wore a spit hood in Brown County court when she was sentenced for murdering...
Taylor Schabusiness gets life without parole for murder, dismemberment
Pulaski High School sign
Pulaski High School gets the all-clear after latest threat
Sign for Brown County's Juvenile Detention Center
Teenager charged for fatal Mason Street crash wants to be removed from adult jail
A loaded handgun was found in a passenger's carry-on at Appleton International Airport
TSA finds loaded handgun in carry-on at Appleton airport
Green Bay police say Christopher Belanger, 41, is missing and endangered
Green Bay police looking for man missing for 3 weeks

Latest News

Teens using phones generic
Phone notifications can affect a child’s mental health
Teen on smartphone
Report: Phone notifications are affecting teens' mental health
Fresh produce at a farmers market
New seed-to-table nonprofit cuts ribbon on Green Bay office
The nonprofit's goal is to promote healthy eating and stable, locally-grown food sources
Rooted Inc., new nonprofit, opens Green Bay office
Farmers Market on Broadway (file image)
Farmers Market on Broadway ends the season