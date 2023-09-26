TIMES OF RAIN THROUGH WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy skies will continue overnight with scattered rain showers... mainly west of the Fox Valley. Temperatures will be mild tonight with lows ranging from the mid 50s into the lower 60s. That’s 10-15° warmer than average for late-September. We’ll begin Tuesday with showers ongoing across western areas and more in the way of isolated sprinkles farther north/east.

Temperatures will be in the 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday as a slow moving storm system continues to bring unsettled weather. Wednesday’s best rain chances will be shifting into southern Wiscosnin with most areas totally dry by Thursday. Rain totals through then will top 1″ across western WI, with up to 1″ west of the Fox Valley. To the north/east of the Fox Cities, totals may not even reach 0.10″. With decreasing clouds we’ll rebound to around 70° on Thursday... and then into the mid 70s on Friday. We could get close to 80° this weekend!

Packers fans are already looking ahead to Thursday night’s clash against the visiting Detroit Lions.... The weather at Lambeau Field looks great! Mostly moonlit with mild kickoff temperatures in the lower 60s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: E 10 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: E 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered thundershowers, mainly SOUTHWEST. LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms, especially SOUTHWEST. A bit breezy. HIGH: 69 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers... especially SOUTH. HIGH: 67 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Seasonable with decreasing clouds. HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. A little warmer. HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Unseasonably warm with partly cloudy skies. HIGH: 80

